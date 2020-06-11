COVID-19 death numbers in 48111 remain flat for 9 days

The number of positive tests for COVID-19 in the tri-community remained at 362 for May 30 through June 6, and then went up one person to 363 on June 7.

Deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus in the 48111 zip code have remained at 29 for nine days: May 29 through June 8.

Since last Friday, the separate numbers released by the Wayne County Health Department for the tri-community stayed the same: Van Buren Township, 178 cases, 14 deaths; City of Belleville, 152 cases, 14 deaths, and Sumpter Township 32 cases 1 death, except on Sunday the number of positive cases in the City of Belleville went up one to 153.