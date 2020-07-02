COVID-19 death count in 48111 zip code remains the same at 30

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 30 in the tri-community, which includes Belleville, Van Buren, and Sumpter in the 48111 zip code. The tri-community hasn’t had a COVID-19 death since June 22.

The positive tests for COVID-19 in 48111 went up to 386 on Sunday, June 28, with it going up about one a day as people get tested.

On Monday, June 29, the separate numbers released by the Wayne County Health Department for the tri-community were: Van Buren Township, 195 positive cases, 15 deaths; City of Belleville, 155 positive cases, 14 deaths, and Sumpter Township 36 positive cases, 1 death.