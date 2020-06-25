COVID-19 death count in 48111 zip code increases one on June 22

The tri-community, which includes Belleville, Van Buren, and Sumpter in the 48111 zip code, had one additional death attributed to COVID-19 on Monday, June 22, and this is the first new death since May 29.

It was in Van Buren Township.

The coronavirus total death toll in the tri-community now is at 30, according to numbers released by the Wayne County Health Department.

The positive tests for COVID-19 in 48111 went up to 378 on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the separate numbers released by the health department for the tri-community were: Van Buren Township, 189 positive cases, 15 deaths; City of Belleville, 154 positive cases, 14 deaths, and Sumpter Township 35 positive cases, 1 death.