Court Watching: Thomas White pleads guilty to 20 felonies

By Rosemary K. Otzman
Independent Editor
On Monday, Nov. 3, disbarred Belleville attorney Thomas A. White pled guilty to 20 felony charges on the first day of his bench trial before Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Dalton Arnold Roberson.
[His plea was recorded on the court website as “nolo contendere” (no contest), which is sentenced the same as a guilty plea, but is preferred by defendants who are also facing civil charges.] Roberson, a retired judge, is filling in for Judge Margaret Van Houton who is off the bench for three months recovering from knee and foot surgery.
White is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m., Feb. 4, and how much time he will serve will depend on how much money he can come up with to pay off the people he embezzled, according to sources.
A sentence of 8 to 20 years is expected if he does not come up with the just under $1 million proposed. If he comes in with the money, he could do no serious jail time, sources say.
Victims were told it would take officials four to six months to determine how to divide up the money among them.
Whatever he brings in would be accepted and he could be given probation for five years to pay the remaining balance of the restitution. He could spend one or two years in local jails, victims were told after the court session.
“No one can say what Judge Roberson will do,” Prosecutor Dan Williams said, when the Independent asked about the proposed payback. Williams refused to talk about the proposal discussed with the victims.
One victim is dubious about the agreement and said, White is a smart man and he knows “a number of ways to skin a cat.”
Charges against White include 15 charges of embezzlement, four of those over $100,000 each. He also was charged with forging a check and two counts of identity theft, along with larceny by conversion.
White, 46, a lifelong Belleville resident, also was charged with conducting a criminal enterprise while embezzling millions of dollars from trusting clients and their families.
The victims from Belleville and the surrounding area had been lined up by the prosecutor’s office to testify over the next few days for the bench trial before Judge Roberson.
The witnesses were tense about testifying and when Michigan State Police Detective/Sergeant Joe White passed on the news to them that they didn’t have to get up on the witness stand in court, they were greatly relieved.
One tentative witness who lives out of state responded: “Her happy heart sings.”
Prosecutor Williams previously told Judge Van Houten that 50-60 witnesses would be called if the case went to trial.
The 20 felony charges cover five charges from Sept. 14, 2007 and 15 from Jan. 1, 2009 to Dec. 18, 2013. The two sets of charges were combined into one case by Judge Van Houton last spring.
One victim told the Independent that that they were told to be in the courtroom at 9 a.m. sharp on Monday and then had to wait for Judge Roberson, who showed up around 10:30 a.m. They were told he had to “come from another area.”
She said there were a lot of conferences and Judge Roberson wasn’t very kind in his statements to White. White told the judge he lived on Harris Road.
Another victim, who was due to testify on Wednesday, said she wonders how White can have the money to pay his high-priced attorney, Michael Vincent, when he couldn’t pay his house and car payments.
Vincent has been defending White for more than a year, with many delays and postponements. White is out on $50,000 personal recognizance bond.
A series of civil cases are awaiting the end of the criminal case so they can begin, including two victims who have reportedly linked up with the Geoff Fieger law firm.
Witnesses said the prosecutor had promised them they could make statements at White’s sentencing, so several indicated they will be happy to talk at that time.
Just can’t believe its down from 12m to 1m and possible no jail time. Even saying he has a friend that will give him the money no questions ask. This is my brothers son in law. Just its just is not right that he is really getting off free of all charges.
I feel for the family’s that are out money.
But from another perspective this man saved my family, he was kind to my daughter
whose father never cared for her and treated her like his own.
Yes He made a mistake, don’t we all if he’s working to pay back the money and he’s been disbarred isn’t that enough??????
Sherry, with all due respect, absolutely not.
He raped this community, especially our elderly. One does not embezzle 12 million dollars from “a mistake”. This was a Criminal enterprise.
Tom, Heather and everyone else involved will be brought to justice.
Raped the community? You’re an embarrassment. Do you have any idea what that word means? Especially for people that have been raped?
Tom? Heather? Stop talking about them like you were friendly with them.
You’re just some idiot commenting on an irrelevant paper.
You have no idea what you’re talking about. Why don’t you go read actual court documents and educate yourself before you go spouting off like an incompetent buffoon. OR, better yet, go find something constructive to do with your time.
He stole $10,000 of my money.and I was one of his trusting clients that came to him in a time of needfor him to get away with this is a slap and everyone of us as a victim’s face.I feel he should do 20 to 50 years in jail and pay back the money that he stole.
I am with you Lonnie. From what I heard he is getting out this month who he keeps telling family. “I think I will get out this month. Meaning every month he continues to lead people on. He is practicing law in prison
It was wrong what he did. He had no remorse while he was doing all these actions towards these people he took money from. Sure he’s a nice guy, sure made a mistake, yeah and he didn’t kill anyone. I met him and now I am blown away at how he acted and what he did. But he knew better as a person representing the law to not do what he did and there was a lot of People who trusted him. He also represented our town by having his business right on main street and he was person from our schools. He didn’t do this to just one person but to the whole community. The news should of broadcast this like they do other bad things but he was lucky. I am pleased the independent stayed on top of what is taking place in this case. But he should be punished even if he gives the money back — it wasn’t his to take and it was wrong to do what he did!
This man committed many crimes and Innocent people of no fault of their own has had there life turn upside down and heartbroken. And until he pays back every victim he was Sworn to help .White should be in jail with the rest of the Criminals
I was owner of Prestige Pool and Spa in Belleville..I had a relatively minor dispute (building maintenance) with the landlord of Belle plaza where my showroom was located…I hired Thomas White to represent me…We kept in touch at least once a week and he assured me it is handled…One night a phone call from a 34th District Court officer, from my showroom…You are being evicted and contents are being taken…Tom Had failed to file/respond to on time, we defaulted….My livelihood, my company, my world gone… I soon lost my beautiful home on Belleville Lake…Thomas White apologized …I sued his Legal malpractice insurance….Being desperate for money I settled out of court for $37,000….I am appalled to find out he was allowed to continue his behavior for several years later and his insurance company allowed it. I was the first that he destroyed. And yes, I just violated my non disclosure settlement as I have a constitutional right to freedom of speech inviolate.
I can’t believe this s.o.b. doesn’t get over. 20 years in jail he stole 15,000 from me I live in ohio and had to handle me poor grandpas estate I truths him my grandfather lived in Michigan. That’s all in left me and I couldn’t even pay for this funeral. This man is the worse kind of a snake he took advantage of my poor papa when he was in a nursing home and and since I lived in ohio at first my papa had the.his trusted friend Power of attorney until I got.up there and she stole thingo frkm his house i hired Mr
white to get me.appointed since he did my papa’s will leaving.everything to me well before that he talked her to sigNing all of my papa’s money to hI’m the only thing is.so messed up
I hired T. White in 1997 to represent me in divorce and child custody of my little 2 yr old boy. I paid Mr. White a sizeable retainer and asked him to file asap. He prepared paperwork and I signed. I instructed him to file immediately. I checked back with him a few days later and he told me he filed the papers personally. A few days after that I was served from my husband’s attorney and I was listed as defendant. I called Tom and was reassured my papers were filed first and I was the plaintiff. This made a huge difference in the way the trial would be handled and ultimately on the outcome. After speaking with Tom I got the sneaking suspicion he was lying so I called the court. My papers had never been filed and Tom lied to me. He represented me in 1 ten minute hearing in which I lost because it was very clear he had NOT done his homework. This cost me a lot of money and ultimately my home and custody of my baby. I released him as my attorney immediately after that hearing, but he never refunded the retainer fee he collected from me. In the elevator after the hearing my Mom told him he missed the boat when he became an attorney because he was awful.