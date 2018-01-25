Court Watching: Pfeiffer, Mellon bound over to Wayne County Circuit Court on charges

Rodney Francis Pfeiffer, 38, waived his preliminary exam before 34th District Court Judge David Parrott on Jan. 10 and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on Jan. 17.

Pfeiffer is charged with assaulting / resisting / obstructing a police officer and domestic violence in Sumpter Township on Dec. 23 and was lodged in the Wayne County Jail on $50,000/10% bond. His bond was reduced to $5,000/10%.

Keyantae Tyrese Mellon

Keyantae Tyrese Mellon, 17, waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information Jan. 24. He is charged with counterfeit coins/possession of less than five, and possession of marijuana in Belleville on Dec. 20. He is free on $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

Thilann Elias Napier

On Jan. 10, Thilann Elias Napier, 19, pled guilty before Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Gregory Bill to larceny from a person in Van Buren Township on Dec. 24. Judge Bill accepted the plea of guilty and referred him to probation for a pre-sentence report. Sentencing is scheduled for March 12. Napier is free on $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

James Forrest Chapman

The Wayne County Circuit Court jury trial for James Forrest Chapman, 58, has been set for Feb. 5 before Judge Margaret Van Houten. Chapman is charged with assaulting / resisting / obstructing a police officer (jumping into Belleville Lake after a police officer told him to stop) and refusing to provide a DNA sample on June 13, 2016 in Van Buren Township.

He is free on $2,000 personal recognizance bond.