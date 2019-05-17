Court Watching: Lawrence waives exam on charges of fleeing police, drug possession

Kevin Wayne Lawrence, 41, waived his preliminary exam scheduled before 34th District Court Judge David Parrott on May 8 on charges of fleeing police in a vehicle and possession of narcotics or cocaine.

The incident was on Oct. 18 in Sumpter Township. Lawrence’s retained attorney is David Cripps.

Judge Parrott bound Lawrence over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on May 22. Lawrence is free on $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

Edan Osvaldo Martinez

Edan Osvaldo Martinez, 47, waived his scheduled preliminary exam on charges of assaulting a police officer and domestic violence on April 29 in Van Buren Township. His court-appointed attorney is Pauline Saroki.

On May 8 Magistrate Lisa Martin bound him over to circuit court for a May 22 arraignment on the information. He is free on $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

Tammie Teresa Merideth

Tammie Teresa Merideth, 55, waived her preliminary exam on three charges: illegal sale/use of a financial transaction device, possession of a financial transaction device, and retail fraud second degree on April 11 in VBT.

Magistrate Martin bound her over to circuit court for a May 22 arraignment on the information. Merideth is free on $5,000 personal recognizance bond. Patrick Nyenhuis is her court-appointed attorney.

Travion Dominic Weaver

Travion Dominic Weaver, 26, waived his scheduled preliminary exam on three charges of possession of a fraudulent financial transaction device on Feb. 8 in VBT.

Magistrate Martin bound him over for a May 22 arraignment on the information at circuit court. He is free after posting bond of $2,000/10%.

Eileen Gail Green

Eileen Gail Green waived her preliminary exam before 34th District Court Chief Judge Tina Brooks Green on two charges of possession of a financial transaction device on July 20 in Van Buren Township.

At a May 1 court session, Judge Green bound her over to circuit court for a May 15 arraignment on the information before Judge Deborah A. Thomas. Defendant Green was free after posting bond of $10,000/10%.