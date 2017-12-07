Court Watching: Jonathon Wilson bound over on six counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct

Jonathon Glenn Wilson, 33, has been bound over to circuit court for trial on six counts of criminal sexual conduct in the City of Belleville in 2016 — three count of first-degree CSC and three second degree.

On Nov. 29, 34th District Court Judge David Parrott held a preliminary exam for Wilson with one witness testifying. He then declared there was probable cause to believe the crimes were committed and Wilson may have committed them.

Wilson has been held in the Wayne County Jail without bond since his arrest in October and Judge Parrott continued to deny bond and set Wilson’s arraignment on the information at circuit court for Dec. 6. Wilson was referred to pre-trial services for a bond review.

Present at the preliminary exam were Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Bruce Elsey, retained defense attorney Ezra Goldman, Belleville Police Cpl. Todd Schrencengost, and defendant Wilson. For the exam, Judge Parrott cleared the courtroom of everyone except for the press and the four people supporting the witness.

Artice Jemetta Black

Artice Jemetta Black, 27, waived her preliminary exam on a charge of being in possession of a taser on Nov. 16 in Van Buren Township and was bound over to circuit court for a Dec. 13 arraignment on the information. Her personal recognition bond of $1,000 was continued.

Talicia Lalonda Harris

Talicia Lalonda Harris, 28, was present via video from the Wayne County Jail, but she couldn’t be heard because of a problem with the sound system at the jail. She communicated with head nods. Her probable cause hearing was adjourned until Dec. 13 and her preliminary exam until Dec. 20 because her court-appointed attorney David Lankford wasn’t available until then. She was being held without bond and that was continued.

The felony counts against Harris are: unauthorized driving away of a motor vehicle, receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, felonious assault, larceny in a building, and two counts of malicious destruction of property in VBT on Oct. 4.

Charles Michael Reinbolt

Charles Michael Reinbolt, 57, who is lodged in the Wayne County Jail on $500,000 bond, had his preliminary exam reset to Jan. 10. The defense attorney needs a video as soon as possible to study for the defense of his client.

Reinbolt is charged with armed robbery, unlawful imprisonment, possession of a weapon by a felon, and three felony firearm counts on Nov. 13 in the City of Belleville.

Ryan Dean Simpson

Ryan Dean Simpson, 25, waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for a Dec. 13 arraignment on the information. He is charged with delivery/manufacture of a non-narcotic drug and possession of marijuana in the City of Belleville on Jan. 3, 2014. His retained attorney is Amer Hakim. Simpson is free after posting his $10,000/10% bond.

William Joseph Tompkins

William Joseph Tompkins, 39, waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on Dec. 6. Tompkins is charged with possession of narcotics and second-degree retail fraud in Van Buren Township on March 15, 2015. He is lodged in the Wayne County Jail with a set bond of $10,000/10%.

Court-appointed defense attorney David Lankford said several holds on Tompkins were “floating around.”

The sound also was gone from Tompkins’ side in his video from the jail, but he could hear the judge and his attorney and he communicated with single and double thumbs up and nods.

Alexandria Sharon Rich

Alexandria Sharon Rich, 23, waived her preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court on Dec. 6. She is charged with unarmed robbery and larceny in a building in Van Buren Township on July 17.

She was lodged on bond of $20,000/10% and was brought to the courtroom from the jail. Her court-appointed attorney David Lankford said the VBT detective had no objection to personal bond for Rich, but release must include an in-patient treatment program for substance abuse. Also, there should be no contact with her mother, who is the victim, or the co-victim.

Judge Parrott reset her bond to a $20,000 personal recognizance bond with release only to a substance abuse facility.

Her co-defendant, with the same charges on the same day, is Jamie Joe Wood, 24, who has yet to be arrested.