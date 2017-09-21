Court Watching: Jamie Battle bound over on three charges of CSC with 5-year-old girl

After a Sept. 13 preliminary exam where a little girl who just turned six was the only witness called, 34th District Court Judge Brian Oakley bound Jamie Christopher Battle, 19, over on three charges of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

Battle is being held in the Wayne County Jail on a cash bond of $100,000. His next court appearance will be at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice on Sept. 20 for an arraignment on the information.

Both the Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Melissa Susanne Palepu and court appointed defense attorney David Lankford agreed there was a question of fact that should be addressed by the higher court.

If found guilty, Battle faces a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

The girl, who clutched a stuffed toy puppy as she walked to the witness box, was in kindergarten when the alleged offenses occurred. She recently started first grade.

Her victim’s advocate was seated nearby in the jury box to support the child and her therapist sat in the front row of the courtroom. The girl’s father also was in the front row. Her mother was kept out of the courtroom because she is a potential witness as the case progresses.

The girl identified Battle in the courtroom and said he is friends with her older brother and comes to her house to play video games by himself. She said he put his “butt” in her mouth more than three times when no one else was there. She said he gave her candy and told her not to tell anybody. It always happened in her bedroom or by the door, she said.

She said it scared her and made her feel bad because it was slimy and had hair on it. She told her mother about it, but never told her teacher or her father.

The girl lives with her mother and father on Denton Road in Van Buren Township. Officer in charge of the case is VBT Officer Jeff Stanton.

John Patrick Rasmussen

John Patrick Rasmussen, 42, had his preliminary exam adjourned until 11 a.m., Oct. 25, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-3rd in VBT on April 17, 2015. His retained attorney is James Murray and officer in charge of the case is VBT Det. Ken Toney. Rasmussen is free on $5,000 person recognizance bond.

Mark Allan Germano

Mark Allan Germano, 44, was present for a review on charges of homicide/first-degree murder and weapons/felony firearm at Tim Horton’s in VBT on June 6. His preliminary exam is set for Sept. 27.

He is lodged without bail in the Wayne County Jail. His court-appointed attorney is James Schlaff and officer in charge of the case is VBT Officer Stanton.

Anthony Joseph Hatchard

The preliminary exam for Anthony Joseph Hatchard, 42, on an assault with a dangerous weapon charge in VBT on Aug. 9 was adjourned until 10 a.m., Oct. 11, so defense attorney Marc Hart can get the 911 tapes he needs for evidence. Hatchard is free after posting $20,000/10% bond. Officer in charge of the case is VBT Officer Stanton.

Issiah Scott Thomas

Issiah Scott Thomas, 20, waived his preliminary exam on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon in Belleville on Aug. 31 and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information Sept. 27. Judge Oakley reminded him he still owes $234 from a 2016 fine. Officer in charge of the case is Belleville Cpl. Kris Faull.

Tobias Alfredo Wyanna

Tobias Alfredo Wyanna, 20, waived his preliminary exam on a charge of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer on Aug. 30 in VBT and was bound over to circuit court for a Sept. 27 arraignment on the information. He is free on $5,000 personal recognizance bond. VBT Det. Donovan McCarthy is the officer in charge of the case.

Jacob Jesus Delmaro

Jacob Jesus Delmaro, 25, had his preliminary exam adjourned until Oct. 4 on charges of embezzlement (in a position of trust with a vulnerable adult) and false pretenses from $1,000 to $20,000 in Sumpter Township on March 28. He is free after posting $20,000/10% bond. Delmaro’s retained attorney is Brian Dailey and officer in charge of the case is Sumpter Detective John Ashby.