Court Watching: Christopher Willoughby bound over on 13 charges from Sumpter

At 34th District Court on June 27, Christopher Michael Willoughby, 44, of Allen Park was bound over to circuit court on 13 charges after he allegedly shot at Sumpter Township officers during a wild chase.

He is set to be at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice at 9 a.m. July 18 for his arraignment on the information.

Willoughby was arrested June 11 in Sumpter after a car chase and him allegedly taking five shots at the pursuing officers.

He is charged with:

• Assault with intent to murder;

• Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder;

• Assault with a dangerous weapon – felonious assault (2 counts);

• Fleeing & Eluding – 3rd degree;

• Operating while intoxicated-3rd;

• Weapons – carrying concealed (3 counts);

• Possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle (2 counts);

• Possession of a firearm while intoxicated; and

• Felony firearm.

He is being held in the Wayne County Jail on $1 million cash or surety bond. His probable cause conference was scheduled for June 27 and that’s when he waived his upcoming preliminary exam. His bond has been referred to pre-trial services for a bond review.

James Edward Brown

James Edward Brown, 52, who was brought into District Court Judge David Parrott’s courtroom in jail clothes had charges dismissed from two jurisdictions — Van Buren Township and Romulus — at the request of the Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor. Charges could be refiled at a later date. He was freed from jail where he had been lodged on $50,000 cash bond.

He was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct-2nd degree (person under 13); criminal sexual conduct-assault with intent to commit sexual penetration; accosting a child for immoral purposes; and aggravated indecent exposure, furnishing alcohol to a minor, along with a new charge of criminal sexual conduct. Most of the charges were from Jan. 1, 2013.

John Phillip Fisher

John Phillip Fisher, 80, was due for his preliminary exam on June 27 before Judge Parrott, but that was adjourned because of a petition for a competency evaluation. He is charged with seven counts from Jan. 1, 2008 in Van Buren Township and was lodged in the Wayne County Jail on $500,000/10% bond.

Fisher is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct-1st degree (person under 13), two counts of CSC-2nd degree (person under 13), two counts of CSC-2nd degree (relationship), and two counts of CSC-4th degree (incest).

Larry Joseph Guenther

Larry Joseph Guenther, 32, was set for his preliminary exam on a charge of home invasion-2nd in Van Buren Township on May 18, but there were six other cases for him to be arraigned on, all in a VBT apartment complex.

Court-appointed attorney David Lankford said at least five of the new cases happened on the same date.

Judge Parrott said he was starting over and he reset the cases to all be together for a 12:30 p.m. probable cause conference on July 11 and then a 9 a.m. preliminary exam on July 18. Guenther waived his right to an exam within 21 days to allow the consolidation.

He was out on a tether after paying bond of $10,000/10% and Judge Parrott set $1,000 personal recognizance bond on the other six charges.

Richard G. McWhirter, III

Richard G. McWhirter, III, age 18, received a plea deal in which he pled guilty to two amended charges and his case was taken under advisement for a year under the Holmes Youthful Training Act (HYTA) program.

If all goes well over the year, the charges will be dismissed and wiped from his record. He was sentenced to pay $845, spend four days on the court’s work program, have evaluation and treatment for his problem, and no assaultive contact with the victim.

In exchange for dropping four charges against him, he pled guilty to two counts of aggravated assault. He told Judge Parrott that he assaulted the victim on June 11 with a rock and a knife in Van Buren Township.

The charges that were dropped were: one count of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of domestic violence.

McWhirter’s court-appointed attorney was Rebekah Coleman. He is free after posting bond of $20,000/10%.

James Anderson Coleman

James Anderson Coleman, 72, was due on June 6 for his preliminary exam on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence in Sumpter Township on May 16, but he waived his exam by video from the Wayne County Jail.

Judge Parrott bound him over to circuit court for a June 13 arraignment on the information and referred him to pretrial services for a bond review, as requested by his court-appointed attorney. Coleman was lodged on $15,000 cash bond.

At circuit court his bond was reduced to $5,000/10% and a final conference in the case set for Aug. 3 and a jury trial Sept. 5.

Robert John Bulmer

Judge Green set a restitution hearing on July 11 for Robert John Bulmer, 29, after accepting his no-contest plea to malicious destruction of property under $1,000 and larceny less than $200, with no fines or costs and 24 months of probation. This incident was in VBT on March 11.

The court’s psychiatrist had found him competent, but not criminally responsible.

His family told the judge now that he has a team of health care professionals helping him, “It’s like night and day.”

Judge Green warned him: “Stay in treatment. Stay in your parents’ house. Listen to the rules set up by them. If you don’t take your medication and follow the rules, I’ll put you in jail.”

Jason Michael Ross

Jason Michael Ross, 41, was charged with possession of analogues and operating while intoxicated-2nd on Nov. 14, 2015 at Main and Third streets in the city of Belleville. He was able to get a plea bargain to turn a two-year felony into a one-year misdemeanor, allowing him to plead to using amphetamines and operating while using a controlled substance. Judge Green set sentencing for 9 a.m., Aug. 1. He had posted his bond of $2,500/10% and bond was continued.