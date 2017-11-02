Court Watching: Charges dismissed against Marquiese Esters, who’s in prison

Marquiese Rashawn Esters, 26, who is already serving time with the Michigan Department of Corrections, had four charges against him dismissed by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office.

Esters was scheduled to be before 34th District Court Judge David Parrott on Oct. 18 on charges of: motor vehicle – buying or receiving a vehicle part knowing the identification number; receiving and concealing stolen property, $1,000-$20,000 in value; receiving and concealing stolen vehicle; and concealing or misrepresenting motor vehicle identity with intent to mislead.

These crimes allegedly occurred on Dec. 6 in Van Buren Township.

But on Aug. 31 he was sentenced to 16-30 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of assault with intent to murder, felony firearm including discharge from a vehicle, and other charges. He also was on probation at the time after pleading guilty to an attempt to run a chop shop and related offenses.

The VBT charges were dismissed by the prosecutor, “in the interest of justice.”

A note on Esters’ case file said the prosecutor needed fingerprints, but Judge Parrott said since he is in prison, he’s sure Esters has had his fingerprints taken.