Court Watching: Chapman jury trial adjourned until Feb. 21

The Wayne County Circuit Court Jury trial for James Forrest Chapman had been scheduled for Feb. 5, but on Monday it was adjourned by the court until 9 a.m., Feb. 21, because another jury trial was lasting longer than anticipated.

Chapman, 58, is charged with the June 13, 2016 felony of assaulting / resisting / obstructing a police officer by jumping into Belleville Lake after a Van Buren Township police officer told him to stop. He also refused to provide a DNA sample, which is an attending misdemeanor.

He is free on $2,000 personal recognizance bond. His court-appointed attorney is Patrick Erwin Nyenhuis.