Court Watching: Bradley McKinnies faces six charges of criminal sexual conduct, 2 other charges

Bradley James McKinnies, 28, faced four charges of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree (relationship), two charges of CSC in the second degree (relationship), and one charge of child abuse-commercial activity before Judge David Parrott at 34th District Court on Dec. 20 on the date of his preliminary exam.

He is being held at the Wayne County Jail on bond of $10,000/10%.

The alleged crimes took place in the City of Belleville on Nov. 29. Another charge of child abuse second degree on that date was pending and Judge Tina Brooks Green arraigned him on that child abuse charge during his second court session later that day.

Judge Parrott adjourned the preliminary exam until 10 a.m., Jan. 17, so McKinnies’ attorney could get more discovery to study in preparation for his defense.

The attorney asked the judge to reduce the bond, since McKinnies grew up in the community and has no ties to any other community and so wouldn’t be a flight risk. His grandfather and mother were present in the courtroom. He said McKinnies has no criminal history and has a new job as a tow truck driver, but he is not sure if the job is still available. He stressed he was not asking for personal bond, but asked for $5,000 bond and a GPS tether.

Judge Parrott said the court has pretrial services for a reason and McKinnies was referred to the service and the service thought a significant bond reduction would be good, but pretrial services did not know about the additional charge of child abuse being added.

“I find the bond good for the safety of the community because of the new charge,” Judge Parrott said. The bond was not reduced any further. On Dec. 13, Judge Green had referred the defendant to pretrial services and the bond had been lowered from the original $500,000/10%.

Alexander David Denski

Alexander David Denski, 36, waived his preliminary exam on Dec. 20 before Judge David Parrott on a charge of larceny in a building on March 25 in VBT. He is free on $10,000 personal recognizance bond and due at circuit court on Dec. 27 to face the charge.

Jacob Ryan Kowalczyk

Jacob Ryan Kowalczyk, 21, who is lodged in the Wayne County Jail, waived his preliminary exam on a charge of breaking and entering in a building on March 27 in VBT. He is due to be in circuit court on Dec. 27 for his arraignment on the information. Attorney Daniel Bitar said his client is eligible for HYTA (an act that gives help to youth in trouble) and the incident happened nine months ago with no new incidents. He asked for personal bond and a tether. Judge Parrott continued the bond of $10,000/10%, but gave a referral to pretrial services.

Joseph Lee Harvey

Joseph Lee Harvey, 20, a co-defendant with Kowalczyk, also waived his preliminary exam before Judge Parrott and was bound over to circuit court for a Jan. 3 arraignment on the information. He is charged with breaking and entering of a building on March 27 in VBT. He had posted his bond of $10,000/10% and that bond was continued. A third co-defendant in that incident is Dakota Gene Herzberg who is yet to be arrested.

Madison Ray Welzin

Madison Ray Welzin, 17, waived his preliminary exam on charges of receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, malicious destruction of property, and breaking and entering/illegal entry without the owner’s permission on May 23 in Sumpter Township. Welzin was in the courtroom via video from the Wayne County Jail. He is scheduled to be at circuit court to face the charges on Dec. 27. His court-appointed attorney Daniel Bitar told Judge Parrott that the defendant’s mother was in the courtroom and she would like him out of jail for the holidays. Judge Parrott referred Welzin to pre-trial services for a determination.

Talicia Lalonda Harris

Charges were dismissed against Talicia Lalonda Harris, 28, when the prosecutor was unable to proceed because the complaining witness failed to appear. Harris was lodged and faced charges of unauthorized driving away of a motor vehicle, receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, felonious assault, larceny in a building, and two counts of malicious destruction of property in VBT on Oct. 4. She was accompanied by two guards from the Michigan Department of Corrections. She had been lodged in the Huron Valley Complex/Women because of an alleged parole violation.

Kellie Lisa McCallister

Kellie Lisa McCallister, 45, was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on a charge of first-degree retail fraud in VBT on Sept. 25. She is free after posting $10,000/10% bond.

Michael Gabriel Patterson

The charge of home invasion-third degree against Michael Gabriel Patterson, 27, on Oct. 31 in VBT was dismissed during the Dec. 13 session before Judge Green. He said he posted his bond of $10,000/10% at VBT and Judge Green said the court has no record of it, so he will have to go to VBT to get it returned to him.

Marlin Lakeith Glenn

Marlin Lakeith Glenn, 26, waived his preliminary exam on an uttering and publishing charge and on Dec. 13, Judge Green bound him over for his arraignment on the information at circuit court on Jan. 10. The offense is alleged to have occurred July 18, 2016 in VBT.

Jonathan Lowell Bivens

Jonathan Lowell Bivens, 47, waived his preliminary exam on a charge of unlawful driving of a car stolen 18 days earlier in Ann Arbor and the count of receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle was dismissed. He had his arraignment on the information at circuit court on Dec. 20 and a disposition conference has been set for Jan. 12. The incident occurred on Nov. 25 in VBT. He was arrested on Nov. 27 and has been in the Wayne County Jail since then on a $25,000/10% bond. Judge Green reduced his bond to $10,000/10% and gave him credit for time served to close out a speeding ticket.

Timothy William Barr

Timothy William Barr, 28, had two separate charges against him. One charge was aggravated stalking and malicious use of telecommunication services in Sumpter Township on Oct. 13. The other charge is assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence, also on Oct 13.

He is being held in the Wayne County Jail on bond of $50,000/10% on each set of charges. He waived his preliminary exam on both matters and was arraigned on the information at circuit court on Dec. 20.¬ A disposition conference has been set for Jan. 11.

His attorney asked for personal bond for Barr since he has a job at West Branch Builders and lives with someone other than the victim. Judge Green referred him to pretrial services to consider the bond.

Robert John Sills

Robert John Sills, 17, was scheduled for his preliminary exam on Dec. 20 before Judge Parrott on four charges of breaking and entering a motor vehicle to steal property less than $200 and one charge of larceny from a motor vehicle. The exam was adjourned to a later date. This allegedly occurred on Nov. 26 in VBT. His retained attorney is Murray Duncan.