Council for the Arts to give public a ride to Purple Rose show

Members of the Belleville Area Council for the Arts will provide transportation for those wishing to join them in a trip to the Purple Rose Theater in Chelsea on Wednesday, March 4, to see an afternoon performance of “Roadsigns” by Jeff Daniels.

A bus ride leaving from the Van Buren Township Hall is available for those paying the per ticket price of $35. The bus will leave the township hall at 1:15 p.m. for the 3 p.m. show.

Those wishing to attend the performance will pay for a voucher that will be redeemed for a ticket at the box office. Vouchers may be purchased at Garden Fantasy on Main Street in Belleville or at the Van Buren Township Hall. Checks may be made payable to the Belleville Area Council for the Arts.

Those wishing to ride the bus are advised to reserve a seat early.

“Roadsigns” is a lyrical new play by Jeff Daniels, directed by Guy Sanville. This is Daniels’ 19th world-premier playing at the Purple Rose.

Seven passengers and their Greyhound bus driver form a connection as they travel from Missouri to Chicago in 1978. This nostalgic tale is filled with rich characters who dwell on the outskirts of life, each following a dream or hoping to bump into one.

Original music is by Jeff Daniels and Ben Daniels.

“Roadsigns” runs approximately 90 minutes. No intermission. The show is playing through March 14.

For more information call Barbara Miller at (734) 516-0025.