Council for the Arts to dedicate Community Art Fish Project on Aug. 2

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts will dedicate its 2018 Community Art Fish Project on Thursday, Aug. 2, at Horizon Park with a dedication during the intermission of the Music Lakeside program, which begins at 7 p.m. More than 100 fish were cut out of wood and distributed with the cooperation of the Belleville Area District Library. Due to the overwhelming requests for more, extra fish were prepared. The completed art pieces were put up last week swimming by Belleville Lake in Horizon Park. Additional pieces will be added to the school of fish when they are returned. BACA extends a special thank you to members Neil and Thelma Griffin for preparing, distributing, collecting, and mounting the fish. Others who helped with the project were Jean Morris, Lou Nyikon, and John Mullinax. BACA also thanks the artists of all ages, who contributed a fish. Each fish is signed on the back by the artist. Participants are invited to take a photo or selfie with their fish and post it on Facebook at &BacaArts. For Instagram, tag them in your photo @bacaarts48111 and use #bacafishproject.