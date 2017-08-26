Correction: BHS Class of 1957 to hold reunion at Eagles in VBT

Because of incorrect information given to the Independent, on page 7 in last week’s edition, we printed wrong information on the Belleville High School

Class of 1957’s 60th reunion.

It will be held from 4 to 9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15, at the Van Buren Eagles at 9961 Beck Road, Van Buren Township.

For more information, call reunion chairwoman Marilyn Martin Jones at (734) 461-6883, who gave the right information.

Rosemary K. Otzman, editor