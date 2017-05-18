Connor Williams of Belleville wins national wrestling title

Connor Williams who placed first in the 11-12 year old, 119-pound division, is the first Belleville Wrestling Club member to win a national title.

Connor won a NUWAY (National United Wrestling Association for Youth) title and brought the Eagle trophy home to Belleville.

Connor also placed second in the MYWAY state championship this year. In his 2016-17 season, Connor placed first in 12 tournaments and second in three tournaments. He finished his season with a 49-win/3-loss record.

On April 9, three members of the BWC – Blake Williams, Austin Martin, and Conner — headed to Battle Creek for the national wrestling championship. They battled their way through the day against talented competition. The championship brought wrestlers from more than 20 states to Battle Creek this year in hopes of bringing home the Eagle Championship trophy.

Austin Martin of Romulus, son of Jim Schlener and Stephanie Martin, placed sixth and Blake Williams placed third. Blake and Conner Williams are brothers and are the sons of Shannon and Kelly Williams of Belleville.