Community invited to learn about, attend ‘Marriage of Figaro’

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts is organizing a way for local residents to both learn about and attend Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro” at the Michigan Opera Theater in Detroit on Nov. 10.

“The Marriage of Figaro” is considered Mozart’s best work and among the most important operas of all time.

Council members and friends are invited to attend a dress rehearsal performance of the opera at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10. Dress rehearsal brings the reduced price of $35 per person. The tickets are for open seating. Participants will car pool or arrange their own transportation. Limited transportation will be provided through the Van Buren Township Senior Citizens.

Opera educator Dr. Wallace Pease will give a talk in Belleville on the opera at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, at the Belleville Area District Library. There is no charge and the public is invited. Refreshments will be provided after the presentation.

Dr. Pease, who presents talks regularly at the Michigan Opera Theater, is a very popular and entertaining speaker.

Tickets to the opera must be purchased by 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 20. Tickets are $35 and checks should be payable to the Belleville Area Council for the Arts (BACA). Vouchers for opera tickets will be distributed by the Chamber of Commerce, Van Buren Senior Citizens and by the law office of Barbara Rogalle Miller at 321 Main Street, Belleville. Voucher holders will pick up their actual tickets the week before the performance. Twenty-five opera tickets have been reserved. More may be available upon request.

For more information, call Barbara Rogalle Miller, chairwoman of the event, at (734) 697-4455.