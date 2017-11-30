Community Chorus to present ‘It’s Time for Caroling’ concert

On Saturday, Dec. 9, the entire community is invited to enjoy the Belleville Community Chorus’ 12th-annual holiday concert titled “It’s Time for Caroling.”

The performance is at 7 p.m. in the Belleville United Methodist Church, 417 Charles Street. The chorus, directed by Sue Hiser and Steve Ko and accompanied by Kevin Shay and a variety of other instrumentalists, will feature songs of the season.

“It’s Time for Caroling” will also include numbers by the Belleville Community Children’s Chorus.

As always, the concert is free, although donations supporting the chorus are invited and welcomed.

For information on becoming a part of the Belleville Community Chorus, contact Pete Jones at (734) 731- 0829 or email Plrmj@msn.com.

The Belleville Community Chorus (BCC) offers opportunities for performance of mixed voice choral music in a variety of styles. The Chorus strives to improve its musical quality through education and commitment to a rehearsal and performance schedule. The generosity of our donors and sponsors supports its community activities including education, rehearsal, performance and entertainment. BCC is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization.