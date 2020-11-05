City of Belleville/Van Buren Township 2020 Goodfellows Application for Assistance begin Monday, Nov. 9

Applications to receive assistance for the 2020 Belleville/Van Buren Township Goodfellows Christmas Food and Toy Distribution Program will begin 9 a.m., Monday, Nov. 9.

Application forms will be available 24/7 at the Van Buren Township Police Department front desk, 46425 Tyler Rd., Van Buren Township.

Printable forms will also be available online on the Van Buren Township website at www.vanburen-mi.org .

This program is open to City of Belleville and Van Buren Township residents only. Sumpter Township has its own Goodfellows program.

You may pick up a form, fill it out and apply immediately at the police department or take home a form or download a printable form to fill out and return at the police department front desk.

YOU MUST APPLY IN PERSON AT THE POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH PROOF OF RESIDENCY, which includes driver’s license, State ID, or current utility bill showing name and address.

CALL-IN, MAIL-IN OR E-MAILED APPLICATIONS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

Applications for assistance will close Friday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m.

For more information or questions about the Goodfellows program contact Pam Fleming at (734) 260-4150 weekdays, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Pam Fleming, Coordinator

Belleville / Van Buren Township Goodfellows