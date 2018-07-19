City, library agree on solution to certification disagreement

At the July 16 meeting of the Belleville City Council, Building Official Rick Rutherford reported that there was “a good, productive meeting” between representatives for the city and the Belleville Area District Library earlier that day and they agreed to an acceptable solution to a disagreement that had threatened to hold up construction of the new library.

He said the Wayne County permits for underground sewers came in on Friday, clearing that hold up, and then the certification agreement came Monday morning on the wording to be on the site plans.

Rutherford said they agreed to a proposal by the library to certify the plans and the wording will be put on each of the eight copies of the site plan that the city received.