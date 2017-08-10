City Council OKs going out for bids to fix failing seawall

Nobody wanted to mention how expensive this was going to be, but the Belleville City Council during Monday’s regular meeting voted unanimously to seek bids on the work needed to save the seawall from collapsing at Doane’s Landing.

The bids will seek work on both the city’s seawall and the condos’ seawall next door, with the bids being in two parts so each will know its share.

Building Official Rick Rutherford gave a report on the seawall, noting he has been working with engineers.

“Something’s going to have to be done,” Rutherford said, adding that he had met with the condo association and some of the members were present at the council meeting.

He said if they work together they will save money.

He said Hennessey Engineers sent an email that suggests what the cost might be, which he shared with council members. He was reluctant to name a figure and preferred to have sealed bids determine the cost.

“We have to talk about what we are going to do there before it goes bad,” Rutherford said.

He said he believes the restoration work could be done by the city workers in phases down the line. He said contractors may charge more for moving the fence, removing concrete and trees. He said the city has equipment for dewatering if a second wall is put up for the work.

“It’s a problem that’s not going away,” Rutherford said.

Mayor Kerreen Conley said they can put it out for bids and have the administration bring it back with financing options. She said the city could accept all or parts of bids.

“Before it falls in the lake and the state fines us,” Rutherford said.

Mayor Pro Tem Jack Loria asked if it could be delayed for two years until Van Buren Township lowers the lake and Rutherford thought it should be done sooner because of the possibility of structural issues at the condos.

Rutherford said the Downtown Development Authority paid for the wrought iron fence and wants that preserved so it can be reused.

He said they have tried to keep the seawall area semi-secured, but people keep going there.

“It’s a ball rolling down the hill,” Rutherford said of the situation.

Rutherford said the life of a seawall shouldn’t be 18-20 years, like this one, but should to 60-80 years.

If one part fails, it causes the other part to fail, he said, adding he will share engineering information with the condo association.

“They know they pay for theirs,” City. Manager Diana Kollmeyer said of the condo owners.

When asked about the timeline, Kollmeyer said bids could be opened in about a month at which time they are sent to administration for a recommendation. That would come at the next meeting, plus information on financing.

Mayor Conley said that could be about Sept. 5.

In other business at Monday’s meeting, the council:

• Approved use of the Fourth Street Square from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, for a Youth Ministry fund raiser and concert sponsored by the Bayou Grill. Brian Copsey said it was to celebrate the life of the late Egypt Covington and “to keep the pressure on to try to get the case solved.” He said this will raise money for the youth ministry she was working for and a music scholarship. “All profits are for her and all we need is electricity,” he said. Copsey said the pastor she was working with will be there with pictures and her music. Rain date is Sept. 8;

• Approved working on a Water Distribution Asset Management Plan which will be required by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality as of Jan. 1, 2018. Rutherford said some information is already submitted to the city’s engineers and more information is needed. He said the MDEQ is really tightening the reins of all communities with water distribution. “We’re going to have to do it,” he said. Kollmeyer said the Water Fund can absorb the cost, which was estimated at $21,500; and

• Approved accounts payable in the amount of $209,239.91 minus the $2,520 for an annual training agreement for the fire department with Action Training Systems. Trustee Jesse Marcotte said he had a better idea which he would bring forward. The rest of the purchases in excess of $500 were: to Jack Doheny Co., $1,523.12 for sweeper broom; to Valentine Tree Service, $1,300 for brush cleaning; to SEMCOG, $742 for annual dues; to Osborne Concrete, $655 for cemetery foundations; to Superior Auto/Truck, $639 for city truck repair; and to Wise Technologies, $528.75 for IT network support.