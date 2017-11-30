0

News

City Council honors scarecrow contest winners

At its Nov. 20 meeting the Belleville City Council honored several winners of the October scarecrow contest.

Jackson and Jillian Widman won recognition for having the best scarecrow in the Families/Individuals category.

The Belleville High School Class of 2020 won first place in the Youth Groups / Organizations category.

The Belleville Area Garden Club won first place in the Adult Groups / Organizations category. Healing Forest Massage & Wellness won first place in the Business Category and was not present at the meeting.

— Rosemary K. Otzman

Independent Editor

