City Council approves street closing for Memorial Day program

The annual Memorial Day program at the Veterans Memorial on High Street was approved by the Belleville City Council at its April 15 meeting.

Cornell Anton described the event, which will begin at 1 p.m. on May 27. The event is put on by the Veterans of Foreign Wars 4434 and Polish League of American Veterans 167.

Each year stories are told about two local men who died and have their names engraved on the monument. Anton researches the history and members of the men’s families are invited to be present and honored.

The council approved closing High Street between Church Street and the Chase Bank drive through.

He asked that the electrical power be activated at the memorial, the restrooms be functional, the lawns be mowed and trimmed, and the shrubs trimmed where various officials will be hanging wreaths.

In other business at the 22-minute meeting, the council:

• Heard the annual report on the Senior Alliance from Lydia Gold; and

• Approved accounts payable of $100,178.96 and one purchase in excess of $500: to Frazier’s Auto Service, $4,593.36 for repair of the 2018 Ford Explorer police vehicle which hit a barricade at a gas pump in a misjudgment by a police officer in February, Police Chief Hal Berriman said. The city paid the $250 deductible and the Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority check for $4,343.36 was sent to Frazier’s. The vehicle’s passenger front and rear doors were damaged.

Mayor Pro Tem Jack Loria presided at the meeting since Mayor Kerreen Conley was absent.