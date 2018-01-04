Chamber of Commerce announces nominees for annual awards

The Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the nominees for this year’s awards. The winners will be announced at the annual banquet on Jan. 13. Nominees are: Ted Kuckleman Award: Sandy Askew, John Juriga, and Jeff Vernon; Leona Van Buhler Award: Mike Kole, Steve Jones, and Amanda Kennicott; and Business of the Year: Garden Fantasy on Main, Hayward’s, and Wayne County Community College.

The banquet will be held at Angel Food Catering. For tickets, call 697-7151.