CBC announces Monster Mutt Walk costume contest winners

The following are the dogs and their owners who won the costume contests in Saturday’s Monster Mutt Walk, put on the Belleville Central Business Community. Judges were Strawberry Festival Queen Evelyn Kasperek, Friends of Michigan Animals Rescue representative Linda Luke, and CBC President Bill Wolters. There were about 50 dogs registered for the contest.

Cutest:

1st – Hazel, a Lab mix; owned by Alyssa Harris, Van Buren Township

2nd – Sofie, a Yorkie; owned by Karen LaBelle, Taylor

3rd – Maddy, a Dachshund; owned by Erin Concas, Van Buren Township

Scariest:

1st – Chuck, a Boston Terrier; owned by Crystal Walrath, Belleville

2nd – Rebel, a Blue Heeler/Rat Terrier; owned by Shana Sayre, Van Buren Township

3rd – Tank, a Golden Retriever; owned by Melissa Shotta, Van Buren Township

Family:

1st – Two Lab mixes, Marco and Polo; owned by April & Lacey Marcotte, Van Buren Township

2nd – Avalanche, a Husky/German Shepherd mix, and Trixxie, a Husky/Doberman mix; owned by Allison & Kevin Robertson, Sumpter Township

3rd – Yinzie, a Pitt Bull; owned by December Fox, Allen Park