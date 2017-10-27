CBC announces Monster Mutt Walk costume contest winners

The following are the dogs and their owners who won the costume contests in Saturday’s Monster Mutt Walk, put on the Belleville Central Business Community. Judges were Strawberry Festival Queen Evelyn Kasperek, Friends of Michigan Animals Rescue representative Linda Luke, and CBC President Bill Wolters. There were about 50 dogs registered for the contest.
Cutest:
1st – Hazel, a Lab mix; owned by Alyssa Harris, Van Buren Township
2nd – Sofie, a Yorkie; owned by Karen LaBelle, Taylor
3rd – Maddy, a Dachshund; owned by Erin Concas, Van Buren Township
Scariest:
1st – Chuck, a Boston Terrier; owned by Crystal Walrath, Belleville
2nd – Rebel, a Blue Heeler/Rat Terrier; owned by Shana Sayre, Van Buren Township
3rd – Tank, a Golden Retriever; owned by Melissa Shotta, Van Buren Township
Family:
1st – Two Lab mixes, Marco and Polo; owned by April & Lacey Marcotte, Van Buren Township
2nd – Avalanche, a Husky/German Shepherd mix, and Trixxie, a Husky/Doberman mix; owned by Allison & Kevin Robertson, Sumpter Township
3rd – Yinzie, a Pitt Bull; owned by December Fox, Allen Park
