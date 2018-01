Carousel cut into Belleville Lake ice for Sunday night fun

The first Belleville Lake Carousel, built behind Johnny’s on Sunday, Jan 7, was organized by Tim Craiger and Jeffrey Riggs, with the help of many other people. The one-foot-thick ice was cut in a circle allowing the 50-foot diameter inner section to rotate with a small electric outboard motor. The carousel featured a bonfire in the middle, Christmas trees on the outer edge for décor, tiki torches, and music. As many as 30 people at a time were riding, with many more watching from shore and Johnny’s. More pictures and videos on Facebook ‪#‎BellevilleLake.