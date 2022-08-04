Canton Twp. suspect charged in shooting death of Belleville man

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a Belleville resident who was fatally shot during a Canton Township road rage dispute, officials said.

Jacor Burch, 21, was arraigned Monday, July 25, on charges of first-degree homicide and felony firearm. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Burch is accused of killing Michael Paul, 37, of Belleville, around 5:18 p.m. June 10 during a road rage dispute along Haggerty Road between Palmer Road and Michigan Avenue, according to authorities.

Officials said they were called to the area after a traffic altercation led to gunfire. Paul had been shot multiple times, and later died from his injuries, police said.

Burch fled north on Haggerty Road in a gray 2013-2017 Chevrolet Equinox, authorities said. A second vehicle linked to the incident was described as a newer-model white Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Maria Phillips, 33, was arrested June 16 and arraigned on a charge of accessory after the fact to a felony. She is being held at the Wayne County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.

Officials arrested Burch on July 7 in Illinois, and he was extradited back to Michigan.

He is being held at the Wayne County Jail without bond. The next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 5 at 35th District Court.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call the Canton Police Department at (734) 394-5400.