Busy weekend in downtown Belleville starting Thursday, Aug. 18

The goats arrived on Monday, Aug. 15, to start munching away at the vegetation blocking sight of Belleville Lake at Horizon Park, just in time to clear the way for a weekend of activities in and around the park.

On Thursday, Aug. 18, the annual Belleville Bridgewalk begins at 5:30 p.m. Walkers, with their certificates in hand, pause for a group picture after the brief walk and then head over to High Street and Horizon Park for the annual Taste of Belleville starting at 6 p.m. Then, the 7 p.m. Music Lakeside concert begins at the park.

The rest of the weekend goes like this:

• On Friday the Neon Boat Parade will be judged for decorations by judges at the Horizon Park docks and then cruise west at about 9 p.m. Food and drinks at Johnny’s on the Lake.

• On Saturday, it’s Margaritas in the ‘Ville based at the Fourth Street Square at Egan’s Pub and the Bayou Grill. A Jimmy Buffet tribute band will perform on the stage, along with other artists. There is a tropical luau costume contest with prizes. Special food at Egan’s, Bayou, and Johnny’s.

• Sunday is Goat Day, sponsored by the City of Belleville, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Horizon Park. There will be 4-H members with goats on leads to add to the goats already on the park’s shoreline trimming the shoreline. There will be a band and one or two food trucks.

Sunday is rain make-up day for the boat parade.