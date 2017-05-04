Bryan Walters named VBT September Days Volunteer of the Year

Bryan Walters was named Volunteer of the Year at the September Days Senior Center in Van Buren Township. Senior Director Lynette Jordan praised Walters for always being there to help when needed. He comes to the center at 8 a.m. and is a great volunteer, she said, calling Bingo and doing many other services. He was honored for his ten years of service at the April 27 Volunteer Recognition Luncheon.

One hundred forty-two volunteers were honored at the April 27 luncheon which featured a prayer by Deacon Pete Cornell, a luncheon served by community leaders, dessert donated by Cedar Woods, and music provided by Sheryl Sukenic, harpist.