BHS Productions to present ‘The Matchmaker’ Nov. 16-18

Belleville High School theater students are in the final stages of rehearsing this year’s fall play “The Matchmaker” by Thornton Wilder.

“The Matchmaker” will open at 7 p.m. at the BHS Auditorium on Thursday, Nov. 16, with another performance, at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17. It will close with a matinee performance at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. Tickets can be purchased at the BHS Auditorium box office beginning one hour before show time. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for seniors and students.

“The Matchmaker” was the inspiration for “Hello, Dolly!” and is an uproarious romp that reminds us to embrace the unexpected in our lives. Thornton Wilder’s 1955 American classic was praised as “one of the sweetest and smartest romantic farces ever written” by The Wall Street Journal.

“This cast has been working daily since mid-September and has put together a really exceptional interpretation of Wilder’s farce,” said Director Mike Gearns. “Also, we’ve taken a few liberties with the script and moved the setting out of the 1890s and into the 1940s to give it a different style and sound,” said Gearns. “It should be quite fun for all.”

For more information, call the high school at (734) 697-9133.

Cast members are: Aaron Scott (as Cabman), Jacob Abercrombie (Malachi), Avery Heningburg (Joe Scanlon), Brooklynn Lemle (Rudolph), Jocelyn Smith (Gertrude), Jahnavi Rambus (Chef Bernard), Zandalee Henderson (Ermengarde), Jonathan Damon (Ambrose Kemper), Lauryn Cramer (Irene Malloy), Lance Bagley (Cornelius Hackl), Kaitlyn Plummer (Dolly Levi), Evan Roll (Horace Vandergelder), Taylor Duncan (Flora Van Huysen), Tre’ondis Snodgrass (Barnaby Tucker), Devin Denson (August), and Hannah Costa (Minnie Fay).