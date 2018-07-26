Belleville resident wins $100,000 Powerball prize — twice

Posted on July 23, 2018 by MI_Lottery

Two lucky feelings led to two $100,000 Powerball prizes for Jeffrey Norman of Belleville last week.

Norman matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 01-10-27-28-36 PB: 12 – in the July 18 drawing. That usually is a $50,000 prize, but he selected the Powerplay option that multiplied the prize by two, yielding a $100,000 prize. He bought his winning tickets at the Speedway gas station, located at 25791 West 6 Mile Road in Redford, and Stack’s Liquor and Deli, located at 45455 Ecorse Road in Van Buren Township.

“I play regularly and have special numbers that are lucky for me,” said the 55-year-old Norman. “I’ll play my numbers at a store whenever I have a lucky feeling. I had that lucky feeling twice on Wednesday.

“When I checked my numbers, all I could say was: ‘Oh my God!’ It was an incredibly gratifying feeling to win.”

Norman visited Lottery headquarters Thursday to claim the big prizes. He plans to invest the money for his retirement.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.