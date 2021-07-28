Belleville Police Cpl. Faull earns award from Growth Works

Belleville Police Cpl. Kristen Faull received an Outstanding Service Award from Growth Works, a local nonprofit organization specializing in family services regarding juvenile justice and substance abuse.
On July 21, a group from Growth Works came to city hall and surprised her with the award “for her incredible work with the youth we serve in our community.” Cpl. Faull also served as School Resource Officer along with her duties as a police officer in the city.
