Belleville Kiwanis presents 250 new books to Owen Middle School

The Belleville Area Kiwanis has been holding used book sales to raise money for books for the classroom. Kiwanis presented 250 new books, donated by the Detroit Kiwanis Club, to Owen Middle School along with a check to purchase more books.

The Belleville Area Kiwanis also recently organized Guest Readers at Edgemont Elementary School in Belleville. More than 30 community members gave of their time and talents to read to the students. The students enjoyed meeting business owners and community members.

The club meets from 6 to 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at the Woodstone Grill on Rawsonville Road. New members are welcome.