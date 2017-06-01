Belleville High School Seniors presents with awards

Belleville High School Seniors who graduated May 26 were honored with an awards ceremony on May 12 with the following awards being presented.
• Art – Gabin Schultz and Briana Powe
• Belleville New Tech Award – Lela Smith
• Business Education – David Date
• BHS Productions Theatre Award – Alyssa Schubert
• English – Jennifer Schmidt
• French – Aaron Davenport
• German – Alex Fairfield
• Interact Club – Pauline Paulo
• Mathematics – Sarah Jeng
• Media Center – Taylor Clement
• Music (Instrumental) – Kamali Clora
• Music (Vocal) – Natalie Tar
• Physical Education – Bradley Higgins
• Science – Jennifer Schmidt
• Social Studies – Nigel (Zion) Beaton
• Spanish – David Date
• Leigh Tallman Excellence Award – Austin Raine & Jamilah Hendricks
• Female Senior Athlete – Victoria Perez
• Male Senior Athlete – Zachary Buhro
• Senior Class President — Demeatry Brooks
• Student Activities – Lauren Clark
• National Honor Society Exemplary Service – Lauren Rainey
• U.S. Army Award for Academic and Athletic Excellence – Noah Borgdorff & Lauren Rainey
• Marine Corps Award for Athletics – Cole Rupnow & Alexis Kilpatrick
• Marine Corps Award for Academics – Bradley Higgins & Kayla Browning
• Marine Corps Award for Music – Jeffrey Boykin & Alyssa Schubert
• Perfect Attendance – Kelvin Hunter
Belleville High School Principal Stacey Buhro said, so far, 61 students from the Belleville High School Class of 2017 have earned over $1.75 million in scholarships.
Belleville High School Seniors who graduated May 26 were honored with an awards ceremony on May 12 with the following awards being presented.