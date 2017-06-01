Belleville High School Seniors presents with awards

Belleville High School Seniors who graduated May 26 were honored with an awards ceremony on May 12 with the following awards being presented.

• Art – Gabin Schultz and Briana Powe

• Belleville New Tech Award – Lela Smith

• Business Education – David Date

• BHS Productions Theatre Award – Alyssa Schubert

• English – Jennifer Schmidt

• French – Aaron Davenport

• German – Alex Fairfield

• Interact Club – Pauline Paulo

• Mathematics – Sarah Jeng

• Media Center – Taylor Clement

• Music (Instrumental) – Kamali Clora

• Music (Vocal) – Natalie Tar

• Physical Education – Bradley Higgins

• Science – Jennifer Schmidt

• Social Studies – Nigel (Zion) Beaton

• Spanish – David Date

• Leigh Tallman Excellence Award – Austin Raine & Jamilah Hendricks

• Female Senior Athlete – Victoria Perez

• Male Senior Athlete – Zachary Buhro

• Senior Class President — Demeatry Brooks

• Student Activities – Lauren Clark

• National Honor Society Exemplary Service – Lauren Rainey

• U.S. Army Award for Academic and Athletic Excellence – Noah Borgdorff & Lauren Rainey

• Marine Corps Award for Athletics – Cole Rupnow & Alexis Kilpatrick

• Marine Corps Award for Academics – Bradley Higgins & Kayla Browning

• Marine Corps Award for Music – Jeffrey Boykin & Alyssa Schubert

• Perfect Attendance – Kelvin Hunter

Belleville High School Principal Stacey Buhro said, so far, 61 students from the Belleville High School Class of 2017 have earned over $1.75 million in scholarships.