Belleville High School Alumni Reunion set for Saturday, Sept. 15

If you are a graduate of or attended Belleville High School, or are a former faculty or staff member, you are invited to the BHS Alumni Reunion on Saturday, Sept. 15, in the BHS Commons, 501 W. Columbia Ave., Belleville.

Activities are scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. with a social gathering, school tour, and shopping in the school store. Dinner is from 5 to 8 p.m.

Cost is $20 per person. You should RSVP and pay by Saturday, Aug. 25, because after that the cost is $30 per person.

Make all checks payable to BHS Alumni Reunion and mail the check with reservation information to: Darryl Raymond, 42600 Cherry Hill, Apt. 205, Canton, MI 48187.

Reservation information should include name; BHS class; spouse/guest; class seating preference; note if alumni, faculty, or staff; address; email; phone.

For more information go to Facebrook: Belleville HS Alumni Reunion; email bellevilleallclass@gmail.com; or phone (734) 787-4601.

The alumni reunion committee urges alumni to recommend a classmate for a Distinguished Graduate Award. The Distinguished Graduates are announced in the spring. Nomination deadline is in January each year. Nomination forms can be found on the Van Buren Public Schools website or call (734) 787-4601.