Belleville Fire Auxiliary sets golf outing on Aug. 5 at Thornhill Golf Course

The Belleville Fire Auxiliary has set a golf outing for 9 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 5, at Thornhill Golf Course, 12915 Sumpter Road, Carleton. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

The cost is $90 per golfer, which includes golf cart, lunch, steak dinner, and three drink tickets. Sponsorships are available.

Funds raised go toward purchase of a fire engine, scholarship for local high school graduate, and supporting the community.

For tickets or sponsorship information, call Kimberly Keenmon at (734) 536-8881 or Susan McInally at (734) 604-5333.