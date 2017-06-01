Belleville DDA special meeting lacks quorum to vote on budget

Four members of the Belleville Downtown Development Authority waited about 20 minutes for a fifth member so they could vote on their 2017-18 proposed budget at a special 5 p.m. meeting on May 24.

But, they waited in vain and disbursed. Five members have to approve the budget for it to pass.

“We don’t have to meet,” said DDA Coordinator Carol Thompson.

“It’s a temporary budget,” agreed City Manager Diana Kollmeyer, saying the city put last year’s DDA numbers in the budget it is working on. “If the numbers change, we’ll make a budget amendment.”

Thompson said they may try to have another special meeting on June 1. She said by law the DDA needs a budget for the state by July 1.

Kollmeyer said the city needs its budget by the first meeting in June.

Present for the special meeting were chairwoman Rosemary Loria, vice chairwoman Denise Baker, secretary Jim Higgerson, and Jim Chudzinski. Absent were treasurer Sabrina Richardson Williams, Mayor Kerreen Conley, and Alicia McGovern.