Belleville DDA hears proposals for fiberglas fish, cafe lighting

At the Jan. 20 Zoom meeting of the Belleville Downtown Development Authority, City Councilman Ken Voigt told the DDA about the fiberglas fish being considered for the city. He also suggested the DDA look into café lighting for use on the Fourth Street Square.

Councilman Voigt spoke under the Citizen Comment part of the agenda. He said since the city is getting more use of the Fourth Street Square, café lighting “would be icing on the cake in the area.”

He said a string of lights hanging from wires would be festive and inviting. He said the Belleville Area Council for the Arts has acquired another portable stage and it could be put at the end of the square where the tree was removed. There could be a sail or two put above the square to cut down on the sun.

“It already is a real good-looking space,” Voigt said and DDA vice chairman Jason Mida said it’s worth looking into. Mida asked which side of Fourth Street is he talking about and Voigt said he was talking about the Fourth Street Mall, but it could be extended to help the two restaurants and attract residents.

Also, when Main Street is closed for an event, the café lighting could be extended across the street and food trucks could be in front of the library, Voigt said.

DDA member Jennifer Winter of Egan’s Pub asked if the sun shades are put up can they be taken down when Egan’s puts up its big tent for St. Patrick’s Day and other events.

DDA chairperson Alicia McGovern said Winter is speaking about something they have been discussing for some time.

Voigt said it really would be impressive for the WinterFest parade at night with lighted floats. The lighted floats stop at the parade stand and the café lights are above, he said.

Later in the meeting he said that the LakeFest committee is pursuing fiberglas fish and engaged a company to produce a prototype. He said they asked the Arts Council to work on getting artists to decorate them.

McGovern asked Voigt to work with the DDA to partner with this project.

Voigt said the fish are being called the “Belleville Bass.”

DDA members told of the other towns where they have seen objects installed and decorated, with Mida saying businesses on Mack Avenue in Detroit have fish. Voigt said he is surprised they didn’t have a giant fishfly.

Mida said he would like to have the south end of town looking better and he would like to see what the DDA can do to help improve that area. He said after the vaccine has taken hold, he believe there will be a huge surge in use of parks and use of Fourth Street.

“I think we’re going to have a rush,” Mida said.

In other business at the one-hour-and-15-minute meeting, the DDA:

• Unanimously reelected the 2020 slate of officers to serve again in 2021. They are chairperson Alicia McGovern, vice chairperson Jason Mida, treasurer Sabrina Richardson-Williams, and secretary Denise Baker;

• Agreed to keep the same time and day meeting schedule for the year: the third Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m.;

• Heard a presentation on the FY 2019-20 DDA budget by Kelly Howey of Plante Moran, who explained the DDA budget is a part of the city budget. The audit was done by Alan Young and Associates who gave it an unqualified opinion, the highest. They didn’t have any findings, which is something to be proud of, she said. This was the first-ever 100% virtual audit, Howey said. She said the audit shows $2.8 million in longterm debt and the $100,160 paid to the city for services. There is a total net position of $445,740 as of June 30, 2020;

• Discussed DDA accomplishments, suggestions for future projects, and joint city and community shared planning, which will happen soon because it is the budget season;

• Heard treasurer Williams say that she’s kinda in a funk between the weather and corona. “I like the fish idea. I’ve seen them everywhere,” she said. Williams said she thinks it would be a good idea at every meeting to go around and see if anybody has any ideas;

• Heard chairperson McGovern say that Williams is onto something. She also suggested forming a small committee to come up with ideas for projects for the new year. Volunteering were Kelly McWilliams, Valerie Kelley-Bonner, and Mida. Voigt said he would be happy to meet with them, as well. There will be a report at the next meeting;

• Heard an update on the Fourth Street Project from DDA Coordinator Carol Thompson. She said the concrete would be placed in the next day or two for the tree grates and places would be prepared for the grass. She said they have payables for Blue Ribbon and the asphalt, but there is retainage which they are not paying until the work is complete;

• As they went around the members for comments, heard Winter say. “Right now I am so overwhelmed … I appreciate all, everything you’ve done for us,” referring to the Egan’s Pub struggle to survive during the state’s COVID shutdowns;

• Heard Mayor Kerreen Conley say the new marijuana industry is coming into town and the city has until the end of the month to make decisions on that; and

• Paid accounts payable of $220,037.22, including $167,777 to Blue Ribbon Contracting and $17,501.25 to Spicer Group, both for Fourth Street improvements.