Belleville Council honors Pioneer Landscaping for work at Angel of Hope

At its regular meeting Nov. 6, the Belleville City Council approved a resolution honoring Pioneer Landscaping.

The company donated its services to remove overgrown shrubs and plants at the Angel of Hope in Hillside Cemetery and to plant dozens of new perennials and mulch the plant beds to beautify this special children’s section of the cemetery.

In other business at the Nov. 6 meeting, the council:

• Removed from the agenda a request to hold the Jingle Bell 5K Fun Run/Walk on Dec. 2, starting at 9:45 a.m. at the gazebo in Horizon Park on High Street. No one from the Van Buren Public Schools Education Foundation was present, so it was placed on the Nov. 27 meeting agenda (and later moved to the Nov. 13 special meeting agenda);

• Approved the GELC employee holiday schedule change that provides during Christmas week workers will get Monday and Friday off instead of Monday and Tuesday;

• Approved a special meeting for 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13, to discuss medical marijuana with the city attorney and the public and then to go into closed-door session to discuss a legal opinion with the attorney;

• Agreed to cancel the regular council meeting on Nov. 20 and schedule a special meeting for Nov. 27. Mayor Conley explained there was a schedule conflict that might have caused the council not to have a quorum;

• Approved the 2018 city council meeting dates, most on the first and third Mondays at 7:30 p.m., with exceptions in January and February and November for holidays;

• Approved $127,968.11 in accounts payable and the following purchases in excess of $500: to RJ Perry Construction, $1,495 for garage door repair, to MDEQ, $1,291.55 for water supply annual fee; to Wise Technologies, $810 for computer / phone support, to Osborne Concrete Co., $655 for cemetery foundations; and to Online Stores, $531.25 for flag ceremony at cemetery; and

• Learned the scarecrow awards would be at the Nov. 27 meeting, as would bid openings for work on the seawall at Doane’s Landing.