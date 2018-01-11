Belleville Community Chorus to begin spring rehearsals on Jan. 29

The award-winning Belleville Community Chorus, under the direction of Susan Hiser and Steve Ko, continues its 12th-year season as it begins rehearsals for the spring concert season on Monday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 417 Charles Street, Belleville.

The chorus invites all singers to join them, whether new to the group or those who have sung with them in the past. Auditions are not required, but come early to this first rehearsal for voice placement. If you sing soprano, alto, tenor, bass, or you’re not really sure, you’re welcome to be part of this fun and dynamic group.

The Belleville Community Chorus is a non-profit organization, made up of volunteers of all ages who love to sing. They perform a variety of choral music, for the enrichment, education, and enjoyment of their members and audiences in the surrounding communities.

Not a singer? The chorus can always use a few helpful folks who would be willing to help coordinate the organization behind the scenes.

If you have questions or would like more information, contact Pete Jones at (734) 731-0829 or email to Plrmj@msn.com. Or, check the website www.bellevillechorus.com .