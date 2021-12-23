Belleville City Council selects eight winners in Holiday Lighting Contest

The following were judged winners in the 2021 Holiday Lighting Contest in the City of Belleville. Council members did the judging. The winners were honored at the Dec. 20 council meeting. They are:

Mobile Home Park:

Morin family, 77 Carmell

Brian and Paula Ashton, 75 Menlo Park

Harbour Pointe:

Bill and Beth Hutter, 392 Light Tower Ct.

Eric MacLean and Michelle Dushane, 410 Harbour Pointe Dr.

Victoria Commons:

Ronald and Donna Adkins, 461 Waterbury Ct.

Remainder of Belleville:

Kimberly Wilson, 86 Bedell

Walter Dziedzic, 184 S. Biggs

Business:

Belleville Bariatric, 159 Main St.