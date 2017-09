The League of Women Voters will hold a candidate forum for those running for Belleville City Council in the Nov. 7 election.

The forum will be at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Belleville High School Mini-Auditorium.

Running for four-year seats on the council are incumbents Tom Fielder and Jesse Marcotte and newcomers Kelly Bates, Gwen Hooks, and Jeff Vernon.