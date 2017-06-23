Belleville Area Women’s Club presents six $2,000 college scholarships

The Belleville Area Women’s Club presented six $2,000 scholarships during its June 5 business meeting.

Each 2017 Belleville High School graduate applying had to complete an essay and state her goals and ambitions.

The five high school graduate winners are Arielle Ewing, who will attend the University of Michigan; Lexie Stypelkoski, who will attend Eastern Michigan University; Lauren Rainey, who will attend the University of Michigan; Montaya Wall, who will attend the University of Toledo; and Victoria Perez, who will attend Wayne State University.

The club also presented Mary Watts with a $2,000 Georgia Badgett Mature Woman Scholarship. She will attend Madonna University and continue her education towards a Master’s Degree in Acute Care.

Pamela O’Neill, the club’s scholarship chairwoman, said the club raises the majority of its scholarship money at its fashion show held each year in April.

“We appreciate the community and the support that its members provide in supporting the fashion show each year,” said O’Neill, who teaches mathematics at McBride Middle School.