Art winners named by Belleville Area Council for the Arts

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts congratulates the winners of the eighth-annual Community Art Show as follows:

Adult 2-Dimension: 1st – Rhonda Dutton, 2nd – Liz Dobbs, 3rd – Sharlene Welton.

Adult 3-Dimension: 1st – Diane Eissinger, 2nd – Loel Gnat, 3rd – Tim Elden

Photography: 1st – Paul Elden, 2nd – Emily Marsh, 3rd – Gwendolyn Roth

Teens (Ages 13-18): 1st – Katie Russell, 2nd – Lexie Stypelkoski, 3rd – Allyson Bowen

Children (Ages 6-12): 1st – Olivia Dobbs, 2nd – Naimi Yarbrough, 3rd – Ellie Russell

People’s Choice: Tim Elden (“Life Without Roundup”) and Naimi Yarbrough (Crochet)

A special thank you goes to the judges of the artwork: Ryan Petersmark, Jocelyn Rainey, and Anthony Bacon, also the guest judges: David Parrot, Tom Smith, Mary Jo Suchy, Kevin MacNamara, and Barbara Rogalle Miller.

BACA thanks the Art Show Sponsors: Barbara Rogalle Miller, attorney, David C. Brown Funeral Home, Sumpter Collision, Belleville Bariatrics, Mike & Charleen Renaud, Shelly Brown-Chudzinski and Jim Chudzinski, Jean Morris, and Kerry Morris.

BACA appreciates and thanks the following businesses for their Art Show participation: Belleville Yacht Club, A Design Line Embroidery, Garden Fantasy on Main, Twisted Rooster, Egan’s Pub and The Bake Shoppe.

There were more than 100 artworks in the week end show at the Belleville Yacht Club.