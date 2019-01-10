Ann Arbor Environmental Commission seeks action on supply of KI tablets

From the January newsletter of Citizens’ Resistance at Fermi Two (CRAFT):

The City of Ann Arbor’s Environmental Commission wants to harmonize radiation protection for its citizens with what Canadians are now getting for the Fermi-2 reactor.

The commission unanimously approved the resolution co-authored by Beyond Nuclear asking that the Mayor and City Council request the Washtenaw County Public Health Department, the State of Michigan and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to strategically stockpile potassium iodide tablets (KI) for the population within the city, the county, and the 50-mile emergency planning zone around Fermi-2.

City officials want the public health department and nuclear regulatory authority to harmonize the protective actions for their citizens with international best practices for the same reactor site.

A copy of that resolution follows, in case anyone wants to adapt one for their community.

A City Council Resolution to Strengthen Nuclear Emergency Planning for the Population of the City of Ann Arbor, Michigan

(Amended and Adopted by the Environmental Commission of Ann Arbor, MI, Dec. 6, 2018)

WHEREAS, the American Thyroid Association (ATA), a leading public health organization dedicated to the prevention and population-level risk reduction of thyroid disease, has called for the international harmonization of best-practice standards for direct pre-distribution and stockpiling of nonprescription potassium iodide (KI) around nuclear power plants;

WHEREAS, timely and appropriate ingestion of KI is recognized around the world as a safe and effective public health protection measure for preventing cases of thyroid cancer caused by exposure to radioactive iodine (I-131) in the event of a nuclear accident;

WHEREAS, Canada responded to Japan’s 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant accident by strengthening KI distribution requirements to improve radiological emergency preparedness for Canadians;

WHEREAS, the U.S. government and the State of Michigan did not respond in kind, thus leaving Americans with unequal KI protection coverage compared to Canadians, particularly in the case where one nuclear power plant straddles both countries;

WHEREAS, the City of Ann Arbor, Michigan is located within the international 50-mile emergency planning ingestion pathway zone (IPZ) of the Fermi-2 nuclear power plant in southeast Michigan near Ontario;

WHEREAS, the City of Ann Arbor, Michigan’s Sustainability Framework adopted in 2013 includes the goal of “Safe Community – Minimize the risk to public health and property from manmade and natural hazards”;

WHEREAS, the City of Ann Arbor, Michigan’s commitment to preparedness, resilience and safe community was reiterated in the City Council resolution to adopt the 2017 Hazard Mitigation Plan Update;

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT:

The City of Ann Arbor, Michigan, supports the American Thyroid Association (ATA)’s call for the international harmonization of best-practice standards for direct pre-distribution and stockpiling of nonprescription potassium iodide (KI) around nuclear power plants;

The City of Ann Arbor, Michigan calls for Washtenaw County, the State of Michigan and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to provide the same level and quality of KI protection coverage to Ann Arbor residents as is provided by Canadian authorities to Ontario residents living an equal distance from the Fermi-2 nuclear power plant near the U.S.-Canada international border;

The City of Ann Arbor, Michigan, located near the Fermi-2 nuclear power plant, supports the ATA’s call for maintenance of a strategic stockpile of KI in communities out to 50-miles from an actively operating nuclear power plant, to be held in local public facilities such as schools, hospitals, clinics, post offices, and police and fire stations for distribution to the population upon notification by local public heath officials;

The City of Ann Arbor, Michigan administrator shall send a copy of this resolution by certified mail, upon passage, to each of the affected official parties mentioned herein.

Editor’s Note: The tri-community of Belleville, Van Buren Township, and Sumpter Township is closer to the Fermi-2 nuclear power plant in Monroe, MI, than Ann Arbor.