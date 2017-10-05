0

Animal Magic to perform at two free shows on Saturday, Oct. 7

The Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce and Wayne County Community College Ted Scott Campus in Van Buren Township will sponsor two free shows of Animal Magic at noon and 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Fourth Street Square Booville tent in downtown Belleville.
Creator of Animal Magic is Mark Rosenthal of Sumpter Township, professional animal educator and entertainer.

— Rosemary K. Otzman

Independent Editor

