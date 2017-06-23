Abigail Lorincz graduates as valedictorian of Michigan Virtual Charter Academy High School

Abigail Lorincz graduated as Valedictorian for Michigan Virtual Charter Academy High School recently. Abbey has been enrolled at MVCA for the past three years after attending Bethany Kindergarten and Keystone Academy.

In the fall, she will be attending Baker College of Allen Park where she received the Board of Regents Scholarship and plans to obtain her MBA. Abigail is the daughter of Bob and Renee’ Lorincz of Belleville.