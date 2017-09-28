Simulcast leadership conference set for Oct. 6 at WCCC in Van Buren

Live2Lead, a leadership simulcast event, will be hosted by Wayne County Community College Western Campus and Pinnacle Sales at 9 a.m. Oct. 6.

Other sponsors include Moving the Mitten, Atchinson Ford, Garden Fantasy on Main, Monroe Bank & Trust, Egan’s Pub, Southern Wayne County Regional Chamber, Davenport Brothers, Johnston Lithograph, Starbucks Coffee, and Raindog Management.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m. for registration at the campus at 9555 Haggerty Road, Van Buren Township. The simulcast begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 12:30 p.m.

Early registration is $79 through Oct. 5 and $99 at the door. The prices are per person, with group discount tickets available through Pinnacle Sales.

Twenty-five dollars of ever ticket sold over 100 will be donated to the Van Buren Civic Fund, said Mike Kole of Pinnacle Sales.

Simulcast speakers include:

• John C. Maxwell, leadership expert, bestselling author and coach. He was identified as the #1 leader in business by the AMA and the world’s most influential leadership expert by Inc. in 2014;

• Dave Ramsey, personal money-management expert and best-selling author, is a personal money-management expert and popular national radio personality;

• Cheryl Bachelder, former CEO of Popeyes® Louisiana Kitchen, Inc., is known for her crisp strategic thinking, franchisee-focused approach, development of outstanding leaders and teams, and superior financial performance. She also most recently was ranked #1 by Inc. Magazine in a Top Ten List of the World’s Best CEOs; and

• Warrick Dunn, after a 12-year career in the NFL, retired and was approved by the NFL owners to become a limited partner of the Atlanta Falcons. Through Homes for the Holidays, Dunn honors his mother, a Baton Rouge police officer who, as a single-mother of six, strived for the American dream of home ownership. While working, she was killed and was never able to realize that dream. The program has assisted over 152 single parents and 409 dependents nationwide with achieving first-time home ownership.

Kole said Live2Lead is designed to deliver the very best leadership content to inspire and motivate people. It also connects people with other influencers in their community and expands a business network with relationships that produce tangible results.

For more information call Kole at (734) 516-0221 or email him at mkole@pinnaclesales-llc.com .

Or, go directly to the event web site at:

http://events.eventzilla.net/e/live2lead-2138900511