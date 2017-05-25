34th District Court Judges Oakley and Green shave their heads

34th District Court Judge Brian A. Oakley knew that Chief Judge Tina Brooks Green would be shaving her hair off instead of waiting for it to fall out through chemotherapy, so he shaved his head first to show solidarity with her in her battle to regain her health.

On May 11, Judge Oakley had his head shaved at the barber shop and sent a Selfie to Judge Green to show her. She said she was touched. On May 12, Judge Green had her hair shaved at the salon at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital.

After that, 34th District Court’s on-staff court-appointed defense attorney Jeff Bowdich also had his head shaved to show support for Judge Green.

“It is what it is,” Judge Green said of her diagnosed stage-three breast cancer, with two serious markers, that will be fought with chemotherapy, followed by surgery, radiation, and long-term medication.

She has adjusted her chemotherapy schedule to keep her on the bench at court. Judge Green also plans to direct the Strawberry Festival Parade this year, as usual.