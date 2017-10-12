25th-annual Canton Fine Arts Exhibition at the Village Theater

The Village Theater at Cherry Hill is currently exhibiting artwork from the 25th-annual Canton Fine Arts Exhibition now through Nov. 4, bringing together works of some of the best artists throughout southeast Michigan.

The exhibit contains works in a variety of media, including: paintings, sculptures, mixed media, drawings, pastels, and photography.

The public is encouraged to view this free exhibit: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; during public performances at the theater; and by appointment by calling (734) 394-5308. The gallery, located at 50400 Cherry Hill Road in Canton, is closed on holidays. For more information about this latest exhibition, call the number above or visit

www.cantonvillagetheater.org .

More than 40 pieces were selected for exhibit this year.